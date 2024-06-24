First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 1,253.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,705 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRPT. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 253,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

