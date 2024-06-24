First PREMIER Bank Has $301,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 754,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,394. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.