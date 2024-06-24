Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 449.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.92. 720,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,901. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

