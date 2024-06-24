Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 163,411 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 103,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,070. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.