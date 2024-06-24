Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,476,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

KO stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. 13,207,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,896. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.