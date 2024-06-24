Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,588. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

