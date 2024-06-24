Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.61. The stock had a trading volume of 288,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

