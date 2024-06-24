Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 371,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.44. 770,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,915. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

