Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

HD stock traded down $4.92 on Monday, hitting $350.88. 4,218,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

