Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,920. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

