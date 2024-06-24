Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 35,320.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,167. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

