Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after buying an additional 1,156,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.90. 6,487,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,280. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

