Financial Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaMedia and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $4.29 million 3.32 -$3.40 million ($0.37) -3.49 Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.50 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.66

This table compares GigaMedia and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -109.81% -8.94% -8.37% Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89%

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

