FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $253.66 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.40 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average of $255.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.21.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

