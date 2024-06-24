F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) PT Set at C$0.70 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
F3 Uranium Price Performance
FUU stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. F3 Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.
F3 Uranium Company Profile
