F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) PT Set at C$0.70 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F3 Uranium Price Performance

FUU stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. F3 Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Get F3 Uranium alerts:

F3 Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

