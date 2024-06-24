Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,615.60 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,939,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,534.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 502,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

