Evercore ISI Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $75.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Trading Up 5.1 %

INSM stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insmed by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.