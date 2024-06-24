Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,621.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

