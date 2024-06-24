Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $418.39 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,421.73 or 0.05412194 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $418.39 billion and $10.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00039715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00015439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,693 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.