Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 13%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 143,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 78,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 30.90. The firm has a market cap of C$51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

