Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.85.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.79.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

