Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Sells C$281,053.00 in Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00.
Lyle Braaten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50.
- On Friday, May 10th, Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.79. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.85.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
