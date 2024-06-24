Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Encore Wire by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 25.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

