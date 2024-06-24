Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,145. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

