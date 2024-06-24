Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $892.47 and last traded at $888.33. 453,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,928,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $883.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $854.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.