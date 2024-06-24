Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $41.51 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.51 million and $769,646.76 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,842,455 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.