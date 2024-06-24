ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.41. ECARX shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 55,898 shares changing hands.

ECARX Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.