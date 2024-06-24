e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.01. 890,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,715. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

