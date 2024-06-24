Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Duxton Farms’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Duxton Farms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Duxton Farms

Duxton Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. It offers hay, cotton, wheat, barley, canola, and field peas, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

