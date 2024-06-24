Dora Factory (new) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.06 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and $1.37 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.10305527 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $796,015.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

