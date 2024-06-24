DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 49,123 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,638. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.