Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

