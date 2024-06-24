Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 914,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 474,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

