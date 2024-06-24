Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,947,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $49,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. 331,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.