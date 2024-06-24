Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $514,653.21

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $514,653.21 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19976163 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $627,928.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.