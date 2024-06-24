Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $154.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.35.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

