DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.13. 541,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,903,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

