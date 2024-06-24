Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

