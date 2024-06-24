Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

