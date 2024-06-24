Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $3,075,930. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

