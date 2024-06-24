D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 93,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 72,567,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

