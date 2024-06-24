CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) to Issue GBX 1.35 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
CT UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.08). 73,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.11. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About CT UK High Income Trust
