CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) to Issue GBX 1.35 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CT UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.08). 73,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.11. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

