CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.79

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.79 and last traded at $270.91, with a volume of 57180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

