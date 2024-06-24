Crypterium Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $143,583.75 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

