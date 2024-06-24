CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.63. 54,077,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

