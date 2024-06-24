CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. CRH has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

