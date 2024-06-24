Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $160.26 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

