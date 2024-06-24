Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $160.12 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $160.12 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001380 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.