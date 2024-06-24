Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $338,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.85. 1,046,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,525. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

