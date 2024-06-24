Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.